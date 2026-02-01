Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio

HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio

Save

HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio - Image 2 of 34HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio - Interior PhotographyHOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio - Image 4 of 34HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio - Image 5 of 34HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Hinzstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  255
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Steel (Removed), Terrazzo tiles, Textured paint, Wood (Removed)
  • Lead Architects: Phan Văn Trần Tuấn
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Phan Văn Trần Tuấn
  • City: Da Nang
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Hinzstudio

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Da Nang is designed as an open and flexible living environment, where light, ventilation, and family connection are carefully reorganized to respond to the tropical climate and the constraints of a narrow urban townhouse. The project is located on a vacant 5 × 21 m plot within a residential neighborhood in Da Nang. The clients are a young family of four, a couple and their two children, seeking a simple and convenient home that supports everyday family life while encouraging interaction and togetherness.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hinzstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio" 01 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038304/hoikieng19-house-hinzstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags