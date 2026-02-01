HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio

+ 29

Houses • Da Nang, Vietnam Architects: Hinzstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 255 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Steel (Removed) , Terrazzo tiles , Textured paint , Wood (Removed)

Lead Architects: Phan Văn Trần Tuấn

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Phan Văn Trần Tuấn

City: Da Nang

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house in Da Nang is designed as an open and flexible living environment, where light, ventilation, and family connection are carefully reorganized to respond to the tropical climate and the constraints of a narrow urban townhouse. The project is located on a vacant 5 × 21 m plot within a residential neighborhood in Da Nang. The clients are a young family of four, a couple and their two children, seeking a simple and convenient home that supports everyday family life while encouraging interaction and togetherness.