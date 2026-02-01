HOIKIENG19 House / Hinzstudio

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: Hinzstudio
- Area: 255 m²
- Year: 2023
Manufacturers: Steel (Removed), Terrazzo tiles, Textured paint, Wood (Removed)
Lead Architects: Phan Văn Trần Tuấn
Text description provided by the architects. The house in Da Nang is designed as an open and flexible living environment, where light, ventilation, and family connection are carefully reorganized to respond to the tropical climate and the constraints of a narrow urban townhouse. The project is located on a vacant 5 × 21 m plot within a residential neighborhood in Da Nang. The clients are a young family of four, a couple and their two children, seeking a simple and convenient home that supports everyday family life while encouraging interaction and togetherness.