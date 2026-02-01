Isabu Dokdo Museum / Simplex Architecture

+ 28

Category: Museum

Lead Team: Chung Whan Park, Sanghun Song

Design Team: Yukyung Kim, On Sim, Eunseon Jung, Hyunwoo Lee, Seongwook Jeong, Jihee Bang

Landscape Architecture: DSW Landscape Design & Construction Co., STUDIO201 Landscape Design & Consulting

City: Samcheok

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The site lies in Jeongna-dong, Samcheok-si, Gangwon-do. Samcheok Port is located to the east, with an industrial zone to the east and the south, a commercial zone to the north, and a residential zone to the north west. In A.D. 512 (the 13th year of King Jijeung's reign), Silla general Isabu set off from this spot in Samcheok with his marine troops to conquer Usanguk, today known as Ulleungdo Island, and Dokdo Island, which was part of the Silla territory. Yukhyangsan Mountain, located at the centre of the site, was once an oceanic island at the time of Isabu's departure, but has now become a mountainous region. Underneath this reclaimed land are the lower reaches of Yukhyangsan Mountain, which was once an island. The lower part of the Yukhyangsan Mountain was excavated, the site was lowered to its former altitude, and water was introduced. The water introduced to this area adopts the form of a pond with the name Yukhyang-ji, relating it to Yukhyangsan Mountain and alluding to the image of an island on the sea. An exhibition space tracing the historic features throughout the newly revealed site will come to play a role as na ew cultural site in Samcheok, and recover what in the landscape had been lost to the past.