  5. Engawa in Ninotaira / HAMS and, Studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Refurbishment
Hakone, Japan
  • Architects: HAMS and, Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  117
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akira Nakamura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ferrum+
  • Lead Architects: Yota Hokibara
Engawa in Ninotaira / HAMS and, Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Akira Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project reinterprets a 60-year-old house in Hakone by transforming layers of enclosure—ranging from valley-scale topography to interior living spaces—into a continuous spatial experience.

HAMS and, Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentJapan
Cite: "Engawa in Ninotaira / HAMS and, Studio" 02 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038290/engawa-in-ninotaira-hams-and-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

