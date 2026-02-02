Engawa in Ninotaira / HAMS and, Studio

•
Hakone, Japan
-
Architects: HAMS and, Studio
- Area: 117 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Akira Nakamura
-
Manufacturers: Ferrum+
-
Lead Architects: Yota Hokibara
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Design Team: HAMS and, Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Akinori Takamura
- General Contractor: CODE
- Project Management: MYSA
- City: Hakone
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project reinterprets a 60-year-old house in Hakone by transforming layers of enclosure—ranging from valley-scale topography to interior living spaces—into a continuous spatial experience.