REST Garden Restaurant / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

•
Yangpyeong, South Korea
-
Architects: Pezo von Ellrichshausen
- Area: 3376 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Pezo von Ellrichshausen
-
Lead Architects: Mauricio Pezo & Sofia von Ellrichshausen
- Category: Restaurants & Bars
- Design Team: Emilie Kjaer, Francesco Caminati, Masha Arnold, Manuel Heck, Beatrice Pedrotti, Lukas Vajda
- Architecture Offices: See Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Chang Minwoo
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Macand Mec Inkok Enc
- Landscape Architecture: Dongsimwon Landscape Design
- General Contractor: C&O
- City: Yangpyeong
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Cornered against a protected forest, on a gentle slope that overlooks a lush botanical garden, there is a bold infrastructure, a mute monument, almost without memory, function and scale. The building is meant to host culinary activities; from intimate, informal dines to large social events. Supported by a generous specialized kitchen totally buried underground, the building challenges the archetype of an open plan.