REST Garden Restaurant / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Restaurants & Bars
Yangpyeong, South Korea
  • Design Team: Emilie Kjaer, Francesco Caminati, Masha Arnold, Manuel Heck, Beatrice Pedrotti, Lukas Vajda
  • Architecture Offices: See Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Chang Minwoo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Macand Mec Inkok Enc
  • Landscape Architecture: Dongsimwon Landscape Design
  • General Contractor: C&O
  • City: Yangpyeong
  • Country: South Korea
REST Garden Restaurant / Pezo von Ellrichshausen - Image 2 of 40
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Text description provided by the architects. Cornered against a protected forest, on a gentle slope that overlooks a lush botanical garden, there is a bold infrastructure, a mute monument, almost without memory, function and scale. The building is meant to host culinary activities; from intimate, informal dines to large social events. Supported by a generous specialized kitchen totally buried underground, the building challenges the archetype of an open plan.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsSouth Korea
Cite: "REST Garden Restaurant / Pezo von Ellrichshausen" 05 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038274/rest-garden-restaurant-pezo-von-ellrichshausen> ISSN 0719-8884

