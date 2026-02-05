REST Garden Restaurant / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

+ 35

Category: Restaurants & Bars

Design Team: Emilie Kjaer, Francesco Caminati, Masha Arnold, Manuel Heck, Beatrice Pedrotti, Lukas Vajda

Architecture Offices: See Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Chang Minwoo

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Macand Mec Inkok Enc

Landscape Architecture: Dongsimwon Landscape Design

General Contractor: C&O

City: Yangpyeong

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Cornered against a protected forest, on a gentle slope that overlooks a lush botanical garden, there is a bold infrastructure, a mute monument, almost without memory, function and scale. The building is meant to host culinary activities; from intimate, informal dines to large social events. Supported by a generous specialized kitchen totally buried underground, the building challenges the archetype of an open plan.