  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
  • Architects: IGArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  133
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ooki Jingu
  • Lead Architects: Masato Igarashi, Yuuki Yazaki
  • Construction: Chiba GALAS Inc, Kentaro Okata, Ken Ishii, Shuuichi (Chiba GALAS Inc.)
© Ooki Jingu

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the renovation of a single-floor office in Shibuya. Rather than an office organized around a specific, fixed function, the brief called for a place capable of accommodating multiple, unfixed modes of use, including employee welfare, receptions, and other forms of gathering.

IGArchitects
Cite: "〇 Office / IGArchitects" 30 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038272/0-office-igarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

