〇 Office / IGArchitects

-
Architects: IGArchitects
- Area: 133 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ooki Jingu
-
Lead Architects: Masato Igarashi, Yuuki Yazaki
-
Construction: Chiba GALAS Inc, Kentaro Okata, Ken Ishii, Shuuichi (Chiba GALAS Inc.)
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices, Offices Interiors
- Design Team: IGArchitects
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the renovation of a single-floor office in Shibuya. Rather than an office organized around a specific, fixed function, the brief called for a place capable of accommodating multiple, unfixed modes of use, including employee welfare, receptions, and other forms of gathering.