Sornells 21 Studio / Paloma Bau Studio

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Offices Interiors
València, Spain
Sornells 21 Studio / Paloma Bau Studio - Image 2 of 16
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Ausiàs Pérez of T.O.T Studio and Paloma Bau open the doors to Sornells 21, their shared studio in the Valencian neighborhood of Ruzafa, transforming a former commercial unit into a creative workspace inspired by the urban imagination of Tokyo. The intervention combines a strong conceptual narrative with a carefully executed material strategy, shaping a place where design, community and creativity converge.

About this office
Paloma Bau Studio
Office

