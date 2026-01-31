House CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos

-
Architects: Estudio Base Arquitectos
- Area: 310 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Marcos Zegers
Text description provided by the architects. The CO House, located in Santo Domingo, Chile, was born out of the necessity of a couple looking to settle on the coast with a versatile and flexible home. The design aimed to balance the comfort for the daily use of two people with the ability to comfortably accommodate ten occupants during certain periods of the year, prioritizing functional flexibility.