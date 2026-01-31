Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. House CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos

House CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos

Save

House CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos - Image 2 of 24House CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamHouse CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair, PatioHouse CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHouse CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Santo Domingo, Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos - Image 6 of 24
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. The CO House, located in Santo Domingo, Chile, was born out of the necessity of a couple looking to settle on the coast with a versatile and flexible home. The design aimed to balance the comfort for the daily use of two people with the ability to comfortably accommodate ten occupants during certain periods of the year, prioritizing functional flexibility.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Base Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "House CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos" [Casa CO / Estudio Base Arquitectos] 31 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038263/house-co-estudio-base-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags