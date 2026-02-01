House MM / Equipe Lamas

•
São José do Rio Pardo, Brazil
-
Architects: Equipe Lamas
- Area: 630 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Joana França
-
Manufacturers: Reka Iluminação, Ulimax, kitchens
-
Lead Architect: Samuel Lamas
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Casulo arquitetura
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ita engenharia
- General Construction: Mario Gusmão
- Landscape Design: Rodrigo Oliveira
- City: São José do Rio Pardo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in São José do Rio Pardo, in the interior of São Paulo, Casa MM is a single-story residence of 630 square meters, designed by the Lamas Team for a couple who wished to live close to their daughters and grandchildren already settled in the same condominium. The request was clear: a ground-level, welcoming living space with a wooden structure, ceramic roof, and full accessibility.