World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  House MM / Equipe Lamas

House MM / Equipe Lamas

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São José do Rio Pardo, Brazil
  Architects: Equipe Lamas
  Area: 630
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Reka Iluminação, Ulimax, kitchens
  Lead Architect: Samuel Lamas
House MM / Equipe Lamas - Image 2 of 28
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São José do Rio Pardo, in the interior of São Paulo, Casa MM is a single-story residence of 630 square meters, designed by the Lamas Team for a couple who wished to live close to their daughters and grandchildren already settled in the same condominium. The request was clear: a ground-level, welcoming living space with a wooden structure, ceramic roof, and full accessibility.

Equipe Lamas
Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
"House MM / Equipe Lamas" 01 Feb 2026. ArchDaily.

