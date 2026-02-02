Córrego do Bispo Linear Park / Natureza Urbana

+ 19

Category: Urbanism, Park

Coordination: Camila Reis

Project Team: Claudia Jaergeman, Daniel Carvalho, Fernanda Morais, Henrique Grillo, Levy Vitorino, Nicollas Rangel, Yan Azevedo

Svma Team – Dipo North: Isabella Maria D. Armentano, , Larissa Bueno Mendonça, Joyce Sales de Araújo, Waldir Tsugunao Ushima, Marcia Maria Alves Nogueira, Francisco de Oliveira Soares, Luiz Paulo Meinberg Sacchetto Jr., Bárbara Silva dos Santos

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Vallenge Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marcello Sanguinetti Estruturas

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Franco Berriel Light Design

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Córrego do Bispo Linear Park is a landscape and urban infrastructure project located in the Cachoeirinha district in the northern zone of São Paulo, in a strategic transitional area between the consolidated urban fabric and the Cantareira State Park. Developed by the Natureza Urbana office, the project was commissioned by the Secretary of Green and the Environment (SVMA) for the review of the preliminary study and the preparation of the basic and executive projects of the Main Core, encompassing architecture, urban planning, landscaping, and urban infrastructure.