  Córrego do Bispo Linear Park / Natureza Urbana

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Urbanism, Park
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Natureza Urbana
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5769
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Victor Lucena
  • Lead Architects: Manoela Machado, Pedro Lira
  • Category: Urbanism, Park
  • Coordination: Camila Reis
  • Project Team: Claudia Jaergeman, Daniel Carvalho, Fernanda Morais, Henrique Grillo, Levy Vitorino, Nicollas Rangel, Yan Azevedo
  • Svma Team – Dipo North: Isabella Maria D. Armentano, , Larissa Bueno Mendonça, Joyce Sales de Araújo, Waldir Tsugunao Ushima, Marcia Maria Alves Nogueira, Francisco de Oliveira Soares, Luiz Paulo Meinberg Sacchetto Jr., Bárbara Silva dos Santos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Vallenge Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marcello Sanguinetti Estruturas
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Franco Berriel Light Design
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Córrego do Bispo Linear Park / Natureza Urbana - Image 3 of 24
© Victor Lucena

Text description provided by the architects. The Córrego do Bispo Linear Park is a landscape and urban infrastructure project located in the Cachoeirinha district in the northern zone of São Paulo, in a strategic transitional area between the consolidated urban fabric and the Cantareira State Park. Developed by the Natureza Urbana office, the project was commissioned by the Secretary of Green and the Environment (SVMA) for the review of the preliminary study and the preparation of the basic and executive projects of the Main Core, encompassing architecture, urban planning, landscaping, and urban infrastructure.

Project gallery

About this office
Natureza Urbana
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismLandscape ArchitectureParkBrazil
Cite: "Córrego do Bispo Linear Park / Natureza Urbana" [Parque Linear Córrego do Bispo / Natureza Urbana] 02 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038261/corrego-do-bispo-linear-park-natureza-urbana> ISSN 0719-8884

