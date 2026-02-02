My Front Yard / Architectkidd

•
Phuket, Thailand
-
Architects: Architectkidd
- Area: 5000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Korpong Sahana
-
Lead Architects: Jariyawadee Lekawatana, Luke Yeung, Korpong Sahana, Manassak Senachak
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- City: Phuket
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. My Front Yard is a design project that redefines the traditional retail experience by prioritizing open-air circulation, communal "neighborhood" planning, and an unifying architectural language. Situated in front of a hillside in Phuket, the project avoids the monolithic "big box" retail approach, instead opting for a cluster of decentralized, low-rise pavilions and leisure spaces that invite curiosity and exploration.