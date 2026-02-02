Submit a Project Advertise
My Front Yard / Architectkidd

Phuket, Thailand
  • Architects: Architectkidd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Korpong Sahana
  • Lead Architects: Jariyawadee Lekawatana, Luke Yeung, Korpong Sahana, Manassak Senachak
My Front Yard / Architectkidd - Image 2 of 17
Courtesy of Architectkidd

Text description provided by the architects. My Front Yard is a design project that redefines the traditional retail experience by prioritizing open-air circulation, communal "neighborhood" planning, and an unifying architectural language. Situated in front of a hillside in Phuket, the project avoids the monolithic "big box" retail approach, instead opting for a cluster of decentralized, low-rise pavilions and leisure spaces that invite curiosity and exploration.

