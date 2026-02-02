My Front Yard / Architectkidd

+ 12

Commercial Architecture • Phuket, Thailand Architects: Architectkidd

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Korpong Sahana

Lead Architects: Jariyawadee Lekawatana, Luke Yeung, Korpong Sahana, Manassak Senachak

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. My Front Yard is a design project that redefines the traditional retail experience by prioritizing open-air circulation, communal "neighborhood" planning, and an unifying architectural language. Situated in front of a hillside in Phuket, the project avoids the monolithic "big box" retail approach, instead opting for a cluster of decentralized, low-rise pavilions and leisure spaces that invite curiosity and exploration.