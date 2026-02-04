Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. East Courtyard / Benzhe Design

East Courtyard / Benzhe Design

Save

East Courtyard / Benzhe Design - Image 2 of 42East Courtyard / Benzhe Design - Exterior PhotographyEast Courtyard / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairEast Courtyard / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, WoodEast Courtyard / Benzhe Design - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Nantong, China
  • Architects: Benzhe Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shengliang Su
  • Lead Architects: Huajian Jiang
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
East Courtyard / Benzhe Design - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. The East Courtyard is located in Qidong, Jiangsu, near the city and facing the sea. Commissioned by children who work away from home year-round, Benzhe Architecture rebuilt this residence for their parents, who are over sixty. It uses modern design language to respond to new rural construction—preserving rural simplicity while improving the quality of living. Qidong is located on the north wing of the Yangtze River estuary, where the Yangtze unloads its last mouthful of sediment and turns to flow into the East China Sea. The original site was a typical fishing village homestead, surrounded by arrays of wind turbines and tidal flat landscapes.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Benzhe Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "East Courtyard / Benzhe Design" 04 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038255/east-courtyard-benzhe-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shengliang Su

东院儿 / 本哲建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags