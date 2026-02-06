Submit a Project Advertise
Wujiang Wedding Hall / NODE Achitecture & Urbanism

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hospitality Architecture
Suzhou, China
  • Schematic Design: Huang Zanning, Peng Bocheng, Sun Jia’ao（Intern）, Han Weifeng（Intern）
  • Design Development And Construction Coordination: Zhuang Weihang, Huang Jiebin
  • Design Management: Urban Research Institue of China Vanke
  • General Design Contractor: Guangzhou Ruihua Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Structure Consultant: AND Office
  • Lighting Consultant: Shenglin Lighting Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Drawing Design: Jiangsu Boson Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Construction (Epc Contractor): Longhai Construction Group Co., Ltd.
  • Developer: Songling Subdistrict Office, Wujiang District, Suzhou
  • City: Suzhou
  • Country: China
Wujiang Wedding Hall / NODE Achitecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography
© James Young

Text description provided by the architects. Wujiang Wedding Hall is located on the northern side of the Chuihong Scenic Area in Wujiang District, Suzhou. Its cultural roots could be traced back to the Chuihong Bridge, originally built during the Northern Song Dynasty. Over the course of a millennium, the site has accumulated a series of significant cultural landmarks, including the ruins of Chuihong Bridge, Huayan Pagoda, and the Ji Cheng Memorial Hall. Together, these elements form a historic landscape shaped by the convergence of Taihu Lake and the Grand Canal, bearing witness to the layered transformations of Wujiang's urban and cultural history. The original project site consisted of a two-story cafe and a gateball court located at the intersection of two streets, which had been vacant for many years. The renovation preserves the existing structural framework while introducing new functions such as a marriage registration office, community-oriented commercial spaces, and public activity areas. Through this transformation, the project seeks to weave together historical context and contemporary urban life.

NODE Achitecture & Urbanism
