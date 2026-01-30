Submit a Project Advertise
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. The Netherlands
  Octavia Hill / Studioninedots

Octavia Hill / Studioninedots

Octavia Hill / Studioninedots - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Social Housing
Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Design Team: Albert Herder, Vincent van der Klei, Arie van der Neut, Metin van Zijl, Wouter Hermanns, Erik de Haan, Camille Moreau, Erik Hoogendam, Rutger van der Meer
  • Collaborators: MVRDV, Snippe Projecten, AtelierBouwkunde, De Vries en Verburg, Goudstikker De Vries, Hiensch Engineering, Buro Bouwfysica, Architectural Materials Amsterdam
  • City: Hoofddorp
  • Country: The Netherlands
Save this picture!
Octavia Hill / Studioninedots - Exterior Photography
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. With the completion of Octavia Hill, a bold new residential building now takes its place at the heart of the Hyde Park Hoofddorp development!

Studioninedots
Materials

ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingThe Netherlands

