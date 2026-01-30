Octavia Hill / Studioninedots

•
Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
Architects: Studioninedots
- Area: 9500 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Sebastian van Damme
- Category: Social Housing
- Design Team: Albert Herder, Vincent van der Klei, Arie van der Neut, Metin van Zijl, Wouter Hermanns, Erik de Haan, Camille Moreau, Erik Hoogendam, Rutger van der Meer
- Collaborators: MVRDV, Snippe Projecten, AtelierBouwkunde, De Vries en Verburg, Goudstikker De Vries, Hiensch Engineering, Buro Bouwfysica, Architectural Materials Amsterdam
- City: Hoofddorp
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. With the completion of Octavia Hill, a bold new residential building now takes its place at the heart of the Hyde Park Hoofddorp development!