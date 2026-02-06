The Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga

+ 35

Category: Houses

Architect / Design Collaboration: Nobuyasu Hattori, Shota Koga

Project Team: Nobuyasu Hattori, Shota Koga

Metal Fabrication: Shota Koga

Custom Steel Handrails: Shota Koga

City: Toyohashi

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. 1. Context – The Stable and the Orange Barn is a residential project located on a narrow flag-shaped plot in Toyohashi, Japan, surrounded by factories, nursing facilities, and suburban houses. Rather than asserting a strong formal gesture, the design began by closely observing the everyday rhythms of a young family and their relationship with the surrounding environment.