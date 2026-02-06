Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. The Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga

The Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga

Save

The Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga - Image 2 of 40The Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamThe Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga - Image 4 of 40The Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamThe Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Toyohashi, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect / Design Collaboration: Nobuyasu Hattori, Shota Koga
  • Project Team: Nobuyasu Hattori, Shota Koga
  • Metal Fabrication: Shota Koga
  • Custom Steel Handrails: Shota Koga
  • City: Toyohashi
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Benjamin Hosking

Text description provided by the architects. 1. Context – The Stable and the Orange Barn is a residential project located on a narrow flag-shaped plot in Toyohashi, Japan, surrounded by factories, nursing facilities, and suburban houses. Rather than asserting a strong formal gesture, the design began by closely observing the everyday rhythms of a young family and their relationship with the surrounding environment.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "The Stable and the Orange Barn / Nobuyasu Hattori + Shota Koga" 06 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038241/the-stable-and-the-orange-barn-nobuyasu-hattori-plus-shota-koga> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags