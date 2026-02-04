Haniyasu House / AATISMO

-
Architects: AATISMO
- Area: 132 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sato Shinya
-
Manufacturers: Lumina
-
Lead Architects: Eriko Masunaga, Keita Ebidzuka, Daiki Nakamori
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Eriko Masunaga, Keita Ebidzuka, Daiki Nakamori
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: TECTONICA, Mitsuhiro Kanada
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: DAISUKI LIGHT
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Imajo Sakan, Sasaki Research Institute, Studio Bead, Panasonic BRIDGEHEAD
- General Contractor: Yukari Kensetsu
- City: Kamakura
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. 1. Opening Hook – Haniyasu House is a two-family residence that reconnects living and making through an architecture shaped by earth, craft, and shared daily life.