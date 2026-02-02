Submit a Project Advertise
HAVEN House / ZERO STUDIO

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Valiyannur, India
  • Architects: ZERO STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3263 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Abhimanyu KV
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BEONDSPACE, GCON, MAJOC, ULTIMATE KITCHEN
  • Lead Architects: Hafeef PK (LATE), Hamid MM (LATE), Nidhinraj, Shabna
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Fadhal
  • Technical Team: Shameer
  • Lead Team: Shafeeq Ahmed
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Closture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ELMEK
  • General Contractor: Unnikrishnan
  • Landscape Architecture: Grassling Landscape
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Razal Engineering
  • City: Valiyannur
  • Country: India
HAVEN House / ZERO STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Abhimanyu KV

Text description provided by the architects. The house is a characteristic expression of the firm's design philosophy, marked by simplicity and modesty in the use of materials, textures, finishes, and furnishings. Positioned as a largely linear volume on an elevated site, the form refrains from overpowering its context. Instead of exploiting the site's height advantage over the surrounding terrain, the architecture integrates a laterite wall that functions both as a compound wall and the main building skin along the eastern elevation. This wall stretches across the larger volume that houses the common areas.

ZERO STUDIO
Cite: "HAVEN House / ZERO STUDIO" 02 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038232/haven-house-zero-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

