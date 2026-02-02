HAVEN House / ZERO STUDIO

+ 24

Houses • Valiyannur, India Architects: ZERO STUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3263 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Abhimanyu KV

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BEONDSPACE , GCON , MAJOC , ULTIMATE KITCHEN

Lead Architects: Hafeef PK (LATE), Hamid MM (LATE), Nidhinraj, Shabna

Category: Houses

Design Team: Fadhal

Technical Team: Shameer

Lead Team: Shafeeq Ahmed

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Closture

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ELMEK

General Contractor: Unnikrishnan

Landscape Architecture: Grassling Landscape

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Razal Engineering

City: Valiyannur

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The house is a characteristic expression of the firm's design philosophy, marked by simplicity and modesty in the use of materials, textures, finishes, and furnishings. Positioned as a largely linear volume on an elevated site, the form refrains from overpowering its context. Instead of exploiting the site's height advantage over the surrounding terrain, the architecture integrates a laterite wall that functions both as a compound wall and the main building skin along the eastern elevation. This wall stretches across the larger volume that houses the common areas.