HAVEN House / ZERO STUDIO

-
Architects: ZERO STUDIO
- Area: 3263 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Abhimanyu KV
-
Manufacturers: BEONDSPACE, GCON, MAJOC, ULTIMATE KITCHEN
-
Lead Architects: Hafeef PK (LATE), Hamid MM (LATE), Nidhinraj, Shabna
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Fadhal
- Technical Team: Shameer
- Lead Team: Shafeeq Ahmed
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Closture
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ELMEK
- General Contractor: Unnikrishnan
- Landscape Architecture: Grassling Landscape
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Razal Engineering
- City: Valiyannur
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The house is a characteristic expression of the firm's design philosophy, marked by simplicity and modesty in the use of materials, textures, finishes, and furnishings. Positioned as a largely linear volume on an elevated site, the form refrains from overpowering its context. Instead of exploiting the site's height advantage over the surrounding terrain, the architecture integrates a laterite wall that functions both as a compound wall and the main building skin along the eastern elevation. This wall stretches across the larger volume that houses the common areas.