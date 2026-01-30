Shade House / Massive Order

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Shade House offers a sophisticated resolution to the tension between privacy and natural illumination—two often-conflicting requirements harmonized through precise design. The east facade is enveloped in a veil-like apparatus that serves as a privacy screen for the sunken courtyard and basement "Great Room," while simultaneously orchestrating the entry of filtered daylight. This screening system, composed of interlocking triangular shades, is choreographed to create calculated apertures that allow sunlight to penetrate the outdoor living spaces selectively.