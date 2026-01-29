Rangmanch House / PMA madhushala

+ 30

Houses • Solapur, India Architects: PMA madhushala

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 185 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Hemant Patil Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Godrej , Hybec Lights , Jaquar , Saint Gobain Glass

Category: Houses

Design Team: Rohan Panvel, Divya Jyoti, Prasanna Morey

Madhushod Illustration: Kundan Bhadrecha, Divya Jyoti

Site Supervision & Construction: Ajit Wadekar & Krishnamurty Panchal

City: Solapur

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Solapur city on a 355 sqm plot, this house is designed for a small multigenerational family- a couple, their two children, and aging parents. The program reflects the family's belief in Vastu and includes three bedrooms along with essential facilities. An important influence on the design came from the children's deep interest in classical music, leading to a dedicated space for practice and performance.