World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  Rangmanch House / PMA madhushala

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Solapur, India
  • Architects: PMA madhushala
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hemant Patil Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Godrej, Hybec Lights, Jaquar, Saint Gobain Glass
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Rohan Panvel, Divya Jyoti, Prasanna Morey
  • Madhushod Illustration: Kundan Bhadrecha, Divya Jyoti
  • Site Supervision & Construction: Ajit Wadekar & Krishnamurty Panchal
  • City: Solapur
  • Country: India
© Hemant Patil Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Solapur city on a 355 sqm plot, this house is designed for a small multigenerational family- a couple, their two children, and aging parents. The program reflects the family's belief in Vastu and includes three bedrooms along with essential facilities. An important influence on the design came from the children's deep interest in classical music, leading to a dedicated space for practice and performance.

Cite: "Rangmanch House / PMA madhushala" 29 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038224/rangmanch-house-pma-madhushala> ISSN 0719-8884

