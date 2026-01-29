Rangmanch House / PMA madhushala

-
Architects: PMA madhushala
- Area: 185 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Hemant Patil Photography
-
Manufacturers: Godrej, Hybec Lights, Jaquar, Saint Gobain Glass
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Solapur city on a 355 sqm plot, this house is designed for a small multigenerational family- a couple, their two children, and aging parents. The program reflects the family's belief in Vastu and includes three bedrooms along with essential facilities. An important influence on the design came from the children's deep interest in classical music, leading to a dedicated space for practice and performance.