Olive House / Margine

Houses • Caprarica di Lecce, Italy Architects: Margine

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 480 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Marcello Mariana

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artnova , Ceramica Sant'Agostino , Devina Nais , FRATA , FRATA , Laminam , Laminam , Midj , Potenza e Greco , Sangiacomo , Tuttolegno , Tuttolegno , Vetreria Calasso , Vetreria Calasso

Lead Architects: Giulio Ciccarese, Valentina Pontieri

Contractor: Aurora Costruzioni SAS

Category: Houses

Project Team: Enrico Durante

City: Caprarica di Lecce

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Salento region countryside, in an area known for oil production and sheep rearing, Margine completes "Casa Ulìa" (Olive House in Salento dialect) a Mediterranean-style detached residence designed for a young couple – he a building contractor and she a professor – who wanted an oasis of peace, equipped with all comforts, just a few kilometers from Lecce.