Olive House / Margine

Houses
Caprarica di Lecce, Italy
  • Architects: Margine
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
    Photographs:Marcello Mariana
  • Lead Architects: Giulio Ciccarese, Valentina Pontieri
  • Contractor: Aurora Costruzioni SAS
  • City: Caprarica di Lecce
  • Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Salento region countryside, in an area known for oil production and sheep rearing, Margine completes "Casa Ulìa" (Olive House in Salento dialect) a Mediterranean-style detached residence designed for a young couple – he a building contractor and she a professor – who wanted an oasis of peace, equipped with all comforts, just a few kilometers from Lecce.

Margine
