Olive House / Margine

Architects: Margine
- Area: 480 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Marcello Mariana
Manufacturers: Artnova, Ceramica Sant'Agostino, Devina Nais, FRATA, FRATA, Laminam, Laminam, Midj, Potenza e Greco, Sangiacomo, Tuttolegno, Tuttolegno, Vetreria Calasso, Vetreria Calasso
Lead Architects: Giulio Ciccarese, Valentina Pontieri
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Salento region countryside, in an area known for oil production and sheep rearing, Margine completes "Casa Ulìa" (Olive House in Salento dialect) a Mediterranean-style detached residence designed for a young couple – he a building contractor and she a professor – who wanted an oasis of peace, equipped with all comforts, just a few kilometers from Lecce.