Masseria Caronte / Margine

Restaurant, Restoration
Vernole, Italy
  • Architects: Margine
  • Lead Architects: Giulio Ciccarese, Valentina Pontieri
  • Construction Company: Edilascavi Edilizia
Text description provided by the architects. Caronte is the restoration project of a farmhouse in the Salento countryside, completed by Margine in 2025. In the lands between Lecce and Vernole, surrounded by olive trees and just a few kilometers from the sea, stands Masseria Caronte, a rural home where sheep were once raised and wool and yarn were produced. Over the years, after numerous businesses and years of abandonment, the structure underwent a major renovation and conversion into a restaurant in 2024. Commissioned by a group of young local entrepreneurs, Margine proposed a project aimed at eliminating the numerous additions that had occurred over time and restoring the factory's ancient charm.

