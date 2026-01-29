Masseria Caronte / Margine

+ 10

Category: Restaurant, Restoration

Project Team: Enrico Durante, Samuele Stamerra

City: Vernole

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Caronte is the restoration project of a farmhouse in the Salento countryside, completed by Margine in 2025. In the lands between Lecce and Vernole, surrounded by olive trees and just a few kilometers from the sea, stands Masseria Caronte, a rural home where sheep were once raised and wool and yarn were produced. Over the years, after numerous businesses and years of abandonment, the structure underwent a major renovation and conversion into a restaurant in 2024. Commissioned by a group of young local entrepreneurs, Margine proposed a project aimed at eliminating the numerous additions that had occurred over time and restoring the factory's ancient charm.