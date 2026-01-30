7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio

•
Huzhou, China
Architects: ConCom Studio
- Area: 7931 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Bian Lin, Ruotong Xu
Manufacturers: avarte
Lead Architects: Wang Weijie, XuLiang
- Category: Retail, Retail Interiors
- Project Architect: Ye Kai
- Design Team: Wang Weijie, Xu Liang, Ye Kai, Xu Ruotong, Ma Yan, Yan Boda, Hu Wenqing, Ma Rongzhao
- Clients: Deqing County Cultural Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd.
- City: Huzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. 7hills Yard-Hillstation Brand Center is a composite space integrating offices, exhibitions, and social functions. As an experimental ground for exploring new lifestyles, production methods, and economic models, it is dedicated to providing new types of public services for rural industry users.