World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. China
  5. 7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio

7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio

7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio - Exterior Photography7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio - Exterior Photography, Courtyard7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio - Interior Photography, Chair7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio - More Images

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail, Retail Interiors
Huzhou, China
  • Project Architect: Ye Kai
  • Design Team: Wang Weijie, Xu Liang, Ye Kai, Xu Ruotong, Ma Yan, Yan Boda, Hu Wenqing, Ma Rongzhao
  • Clients: Deqing County Cultural Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Huzhou
  • Country: China
7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Bian Lin

Text description provided by the architects. 7hills Yard-Hillstation Brand Center is a composite space integrating offices, exhibitions, and social functions. As an experimental ground for exploring new lifestyles, production methods, and economic models, it is dedicated to providing new types of public services for rural industry users.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bian Lin

柒峰院·莫干山洋家乐品牌中心 / ConCom 集良建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

