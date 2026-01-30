7Hills Yard - Hillstation Brand Center / ConCom Studio

+ 44

Category: Retail, Retail Interiors

Project Architect: Ye Kai

Design Team: Wang Weijie, Xu Liang, Ye Kai, Xu Ruotong, Ma Yan, Yan Boda, Hu Wenqing, Ma Rongzhao

Clients: Deqing County Cultural Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd.

City: Huzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. 7hills Yard-Hillstation Brand Center is a composite space integrating offices, exhibitions, and social functions. As an experimental ground for exploring new lifestyles, production methods, and economic models, it is dedicated to providing new types of public services for rural industry users.