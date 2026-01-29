Submit a Project Advertise
Villa Beer Renovation / Christian Prasser Architektur

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Renovation
Wien, Austria
  • Category: Renovation
  • Architect: Dr. Josef Frank and Dr. Oskar Wlach
  • Project Management: Benedikt Dekan, M.A., cp architektur
  • Collaboration: Hanna Beck-Tiefenbach, M.A., Laurenz Oswald, B.A., cp architektur
  • Building Physics: Roland Müller
  • Room Book 122022: Fabia Podgorschek
  • Wall Report: Susanne Wutzig
  • Wood Report: Christine Rotter
  • Rubber Report: Sarah Jahns
  • Rubber Expert Opinion: Dr. Dietmar Linke
  • Metal Report: Chrsitoph Melichor
  • Stone Report: Martin Pliessnig
  • Glass Expert Opinion: Christoph Sanders
  • Existing Building Area Of General Renovation: 893.53 m²
  • Extension Area Of General Renovation: 80 m²
  • Plot Area: 3169 m²
  • Built Up Floor Space Of Existing Building: 469.9 m²
  • Gross Floor Area (Gfa) Of Existing Building: 818.5 m² (ground floor to top floor), 319.7 m² (basement)
  • Gross Volume (Gv) Of Existing Building: 2862.9 m³ (ground floor to top floor), 1148.8 m³ (basement)
  • Usable Floor Space (Nf) Of Existing Building: 893.53 m² (basement to top floor)
  • Extensions Basement Terrace Used As An Archive: 50 m² (basement)
  • Extensions Basement Terrace Used As A Technical Room For The Ventilation System: 30 m² (basement)
  • Restorers Collaborator: Alexandra Sagmeister
  • City: Wien
  • Country: Austria
Villa Beer Renovation / Christian Prasser Architektur - Exterior Photography, Balcony
Outside Photos . Image © Hertha Hurnaus

Text description provided by the architects. A key work of Viennese Modernism open to the public for the first time
Villa Beer in Vienna-Hietzing, designed in 1929 by Josef Frank and Oskar Wlach for the Beer family, will be open to visitors for the first time in March 2026. After years of intensive research and restoration work, one of the most important residential buildings of Viennese Modernism can once again be experienced in its original quality.

Project gallery

