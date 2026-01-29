Villa Beer Renovation / Christian Prasser Architektur

Save this picture! Outside Photos . Image © Hertha Hurnaus

Category: Renovation

Architect: Dr. Josef Frank and Dr. Oskar Wlach

Project Management: Benedikt Dekan, M.A., cp architektur

Collaboration: Hanna Beck-Tiefenbach, M.A., Laurenz Oswald, B.A., cp architektur

Building Physics: Roland Müller

Room Book 122022: Fabia Podgorschek

Wall Report: Susanne Wutzig

Wood Report: Christine Rotter

Rubber Report: Sarah Jahns

Rubber Expert Opinion: Dr. Dietmar Linke

Metal Report: Chrsitoph Melichor

Stone Report: Martin Pliessnig

Glass Expert Opinion: Christoph Sanders

Existing Building Area Of General Renovation: 893.53 m²

Extension Area Of General Renovation: 80 m²

Plot Area: 3169 m²

Built Up Floor Space Of Existing Building: 469.9 m²

Gross Floor Area (Gfa) Of Existing Building: 818.5 m² (ground floor to top floor), 319.7 m² (basement)

Gross Volume (Gv) Of Existing Building: 2862.9 m³ (ground floor to top floor), 1148.8 m³ (basement)

Usable Floor Space (Nf) Of Existing Building: 893.53 m² (basement to top floor)

Extensions Basement Terrace Used As An Archive: 50 m² (basement)

Extensions Basement Terrace Used As A Technical Room For The Ventilation System: 30 m² (basement)

Supervision: Coordin.at Ziviltechniker Ges.m.b.H

Restorers Collaborator: Alexandra Sagmeister

Surveying: Fleischmann Vermessung

City: Wien

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. A key work of Viennese Modernism open to the public for the first time

Villa Beer in Vienna-Hietzing, designed in 1929 by Josef Frank and Oskar Wlach for the Beer family, will be open to visitors for the first time in March 2026. After years of intensive research and restoration work, one of the most important residential buildings of Viennese Modernism can once again be experienced in its original quality.