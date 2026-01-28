Submit a Project Advertise
The Shuttle Badminton Academy / Studio Archohm

Odisha, India
  • Architects: Studio Archohm
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Sourabh Gupta
  • Lead Team: Sourabh Gupta
  • Design Team: Suboor Khan, Prachi Saxena, Yashvir Singh, Priyansh Seth, Rachna Sharma
  • Interior Design: Studio Archohm (Swapnil Sharma, Hari Mohan, Sebanti Sarkar, Sahil Sachdeva)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Studio Archohm (Amit Das, Deepak Kumar, Rajveer Singh, Angrej Singh
  • City: Odisha
  • Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The Dalmia-Gopichand Badminton Academy, or The Shuttle, is a testament to the potential of architecture to create opportunities for sports in the built environment. This, in turn, fosters the spirit of sportsmanship and community, thereby demonstrating how architecture can amplify the cultural and economic significance of sports. This project is imagined to exemplify the role of architecture in shaping a city's identity and aspirations.

Cite: "The Shuttle Badminton Academy / Studio Archohm" 28 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038205/the-shuttle-badminton-academy-studio-archohm> ISSN 0719-8884

