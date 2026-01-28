The Shuttle Badminton Academy / Studio Archohm

+ 11

Category: Sports Architecture

Lead Team: Sourabh Gupta

Design Team: Suboor Khan, Prachi Saxena, Yashvir Singh, Priyansh Seth, Rachna Sharma

Interior Design: Studio Archohm (Swapnil Sharma, Hari Mohan, Sebanti Sarkar, Sahil Sachdeva)

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Studio Archohm (Amit Das, Deepak Kumar, Rajveer Singh, Angrej Singh

City: Odisha

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Dalmia-Gopichand Badminton Academy, or The Shuttle, is a testament to the potential of architecture to create opportunities for sports in the built environment. This, in turn, fosters the spirit of sportsmanship and community, thereby demonstrating how architecture can amplify the cultural and economic significance of sports. This project is imagined to exemplify the role of architecture in shaping a city's identity and aspirations.