Project Residence BB 214 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, StairsProject Residence BB 214 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair, GlassProject Residence BB 214 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, Chair, BalconyProject Residence BB 214 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Image 5 of 31Project Residence BB 214 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ludhiana, India
  • Architects: Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6870 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nakul Jain
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   HANS GROHE+ FIMA CARLO FRATTINI, ART-N-GLASS, ASTRONEA ITALIA, Arte, Cortizo, Daikin, Flos, NILAYA ANTHOLOGY, Norisys, SCIC ITALIA
  • Category: Houses
  • Architecture R&D & Design: Samridh Aneja
  • Interiors R&D & Design: Samridh Aneja, Anima Aneja
  • Team: Samridh Aneja, Anima Aneja, Arshdeep Singh, Abhijeet Kalsi, Karishma Narula
  • Interior Styling: Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
  • Lighting Consultant: Studio Lightscapes
  • Landscape Consultant: Asl Landscapes + Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
  • Structure Consultant: Thirdspace Consultants
  • Visualization: Infinity Studio + Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
  • Acoustic Consultants: Anterbox
  • Automation: Akubela
  • Pmc: Ayush Taneja
  • Carpentry: Sr Interiors
  • City: Ludhiana
  • Country: India
Project Residence BB 214 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Image 6 of 31
© Nakul Jain

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is conceived as an architecture of quiet presence. It unfolds as a quiet architectural composition, shaped by light, proportion, and deliberate restraint. Eschewing overt ornamentation, the design allows space, material, and daylight to take precedence, creating an environment in which architecture gently recedes to support everyday life.

Project gallery

About this office
Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
Office

Materials

GlassStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

