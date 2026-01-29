Project Residence BB 214 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio

-
Architects: Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
- Area: 6870 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nakul Jain
-
Manufacturers: HANS GROHE+ FIMA CARLO FRATTINI, ART-N-GLASS, ASTRONEA ITALIA, Arte, Cortizo, Daikin, Flos, NILAYA ANTHOLOGY, Norisys, SCIC ITALIA
- Category: Houses
- Architecture R&D & Design: Samridh Aneja
- Interiors R&D & Design: Samridh Aneja, Anima Aneja
- Team: Samridh Aneja, Anima Aneja, Arshdeep Singh, Abhijeet Kalsi, Karishma Narula
- Interior Styling: Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
- Lighting Consultant: Studio Lightscapes
- Landscape Consultant: Asl Landscapes + Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
- Structure Consultant: Thirdspace Consultants
- Visualization: Infinity Studio + Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
- Acoustic Consultants: Anterbox
- Automation: Akubela
- Pmc: Ayush Taneja
- Carpentry: Sr Interiors
- City: Ludhiana
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The residence is conceived as an architecture of quiet presence. It unfolds as a quiet architectural composition, shaped by light, proportion, and deliberate restraint. Eschewing overt ornamentation, the design allows space, material, and daylight to take precedence, creating an environment in which architecture gently recedes to support everyday life.