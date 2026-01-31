Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Lumen Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

Lumen Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

Save
  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Parham Raoufi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Yekta Brick
  • Lead Architects: Alireza Taghaboni
  • Category: Apartments
  • Lead Team: Alireza Taghaboni
  • Design Team: Homa Asadi, Mehran Motamedi, Farideh Aghamohammadi, Mehrdad Makaremi, Maziar Ghaseminia, Atefe Lotfollahi, Hoodad Zoroufchiyan, Gelare Geranseresht, Hadi Irani, Roja Azizzadeh, Peyman Nozari, Sara Tashayoei, Amir Pourmohammad, Alireza Khalatbari, Masoud Soufiani, Asal Karami, Ehsan Ahani, Saba Salehi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Bahram Eksiri
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Reza Kamrani Rad
  • Project Management: Nexa Line
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lumen Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Parham Raoufi

Text description provided by the architects. We call the Lumen Residential Building the Corners Project because by manipulating and distorting the form in the corner of a building block and by using strategies such as filament, semi-transparency, and multi-layering, we could tame the intense light that exists in the main aspects of the building.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "Lumen Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni" 31 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038203/lumen-residential-building-next-office-alireza-taghaboni> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags