Lumen Residential Building / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

•
Tehran, Iran
-
Architects: NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Parham Raoufi
-
Manufacturers: Yekta Brick
-
Lead Architects: Alireza Taghaboni
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartments
- Lead Team: Alireza Taghaboni
- Design Team: Homa Asadi, Mehran Motamedi, Farideh Aghamohammadi, Mehrdad Makaremi, Maziar Ghaseminia, Atefe Lotfollahi, Hoodad Zoroufchiyan, Gelare Geranseresht, Hadi Irani, Roja Azizzadeh, Peyman Nozari, Sara Tashayoei, Amir Pourmohammad, Alireza Khalatbari, Masoud Soufiani, Asal Karami, Ehsan Ahani, Saba Salehi
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Bahram Eksiri
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Reza Kamrani Rad
- Project Management: Nexa Line
- City: Tehran
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. We call the Lumen Residential Building the Corners Project because by manipulating and distorting the form in the corner of a building block and by using strategies such as filament, semi-transparency, and multi-layering, we could tame the intense light that exists in the main aspects of the building.