Verdant Ridges / Wutopia Lab

Category: Showroom

Chief Architect : YU Ting

Project Architect: SUN Liran

Design Team: PAN Dali, XIONG Jiaxing, Vi CHEN(Intern)

Lighting Consultants: Chloe ZHANG, WEI Shiyu

Construction Drawing Consultant: Dazhou Design & Consulting Group Co., Ltd.

Construction Contractor: Jiangsu Jinshengshui Construction Co., Ltd.

Client: Suzhou DoBe Taohuawu Cultural Tourism Industry Development Co., Ltd.

City: Suzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The site was originally home to the Xinguang Silk Weaving Factory. The renovated Building No. 5 has now been transformed into a versatile theater, seamlessly integrating Suzhou-style stage performances with medium-sized conferences. In architectural renovation, the common approaches typically fall into two categories: completely redesigning parts of the structure or preserving its original form as much as possible. Wutopia Lab seeks to break free from this binary and explore a new path. Inspired by the dramatic life of Tang Bohu, we go beyond merely preserving the historical depth of the old building—we breathe new artistic life into it.