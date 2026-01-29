Verdant Ridges / Wutopia Lab

-
Architects: Wutopia Lab
- Area: 282 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Guowei Liu
- Category: Showroom
- Chief Architect : YU Ting
- Project Architect: SUN Liran
- Design Team: PAN Dali, XIONG Jiaxing, Vi CHEN(Intern)
- Lighting Consultants: Chloe ZHANG, WEI Shiyu
- Construction Drawing Consultant: Dazhou Design & Consulting Group Co., Ltd.
- Construction Contractor: Jiangsu Jinshengshui Construction Co., Ltd.
- Client: Suzhou DoBe Taohuawu Cultural Tourism Industry Development Co., Ltd.
- City: Suzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The site was originally home to the Xinguang Silk Weaving Factory. The renovated Building No. 5 has now been transformed into a versatile theater, seamlessly integrating Suzhou-style stage performances with medium-sized conferences. In architectural renovation, the common approaches typically fall into two categories: completely redesigning parts of the structure or preserving its original form as much as possible. Wutopia Lab seeks to break free from this binary and explore a new path. Inspired by the dramatic life of Tang Bohu, we go beyond merely preserving the historical depth of the old building—we breathe new artistic life into it.