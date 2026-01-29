Submit a Project Advertise
Verdant Ridges / Wutopia Lab

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Showroom
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: Wutopia Lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  282
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guowei Liu
  • Category: Showroom
  • Chief Architect : YU Ting
  • Project Architect: SUN Liran
  • Design Team: PAN Dali, XIONG Jiaxing, Vi CHEN(Intern)
  • Lighting Consultants: Chloe ZHANG, WEI Shiyu
  • Construction Drawing Consultant: Dazhou Design & Consulting Group Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Contractor: Jiangsu Jinshengshui Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Suzhou DoBe Taohuawu Cultural Tourism Industry Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Suzhou
  • Country: China
Verdant Ridges / Wutopia Lab - Image 15 of 22
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The site was originally home to the Xinguang Silk Weaving Factory. The renovated Building No. 5 has now been transformed into a versatile theater, seamlessly integrating Suzhou-style stage performances with medium-sized conferences. In architectural renovation, the common approaches typically fall into two categories: completely redesigning parts of the structure or preserving its original form as much as possible. Wutopia Lab seeks to break free from this binary and explore a new path. Inspired by the dramatic life of Tang Bohu, we go beyond merely preserving the historical depth of the old building—we breathe new artistic life into it.

Cite: "Verdant Ridges / Wutopia Lab" 29 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags