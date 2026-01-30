Semi-Detached House in Friedrichsruhe / larob. studio für architektur + Florian Nagler Architekten

•
Friedrichsruhe, Germany
-
Architects: Florian Nagler Architekten, larob. studio für architektur
- Area: 920 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sebastian Schels
-
Manufacturers: KEIM, Erden, Lithotherm, Mayr-Melnhof Holz, VIA Material
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: larob. studio für architektur, Florian Nagler Architekten
- City: Friedrichsruhe
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. In Friedrichsruhe, where open farmland meets gently wooded hills, a country house has been built as a pair of connected homes. The layout and overall appearance of the buildings — including the main houses, garages, and boundary walls — take inspiration from a nearby historic farmstead. With very simple means, a strong sense of space and atmosphere was created. The main idea was to design a house that works on its own terms, without complex technical systems, without constant regulation, and without the need for ongoing adjustments.