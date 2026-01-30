Semi-Detached House in Friedrichsruhe / larob. studio für architektur + Florian Nagler Architekten

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Friedrichsruhe, Germany
© Sebastian Schels

Text description provided by the architects. In Friedrichsruhe, where open farmland meets gently wooded hills, a country house has been built as a pair of connected homes. The layout and overall appearance of the buildings — including the main houses, garages, and boundary walls — take inspiration from a nearby historic farmstead. With very simple means, a strong sense of space and atmosphere was created. The main idea was to design a house that works on its own terms, without complex technical systems, without constant regulation, and without the need for ongoing adjustments.

Florian Nagler Architekten
larob. studio für architektur
