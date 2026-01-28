Westergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture

-
Architects: N+P Architecture
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Nicolaj B
Text description provided by the architects. Located along the southern coastline of Sjællands Odde, Denmark, this sharply defined holiday house is carefully designed to respond to its landscape, the contours of the site. With a clear focus on functional spatial organization, the project establishes strong connections between interior spaces and the surrounding outdoor areas and terraces, enabling a seamless flow between inside and out.