Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. Westergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture

Westergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture

Save

Westergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture - Exterior PhotographyWestergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodWestergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, ChairWestergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture - Interior PhotographyWestergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Sjællands Odde, Denmark
  • Architects: N+P Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolaj B
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Westergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Nicolaj B

Text description provided by the architects. Located along the southern coastline of Sjællands Odde, Denmark, this sharply defined holiday house is carefully designed to respond to its landscape, the contours of the site. With a clear focus on functional spatial organization, the project establishes strong connections between interior spaces and the surrounding outdoor areas and terraces, enabling a seamless flow between inside and out.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
N+P Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark
Cite: "Westergaarden Summer House / N+P Architecture" 28 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038177/westergaarden-holiday-house-n-plus-p-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags