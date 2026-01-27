Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Office by Nature / Studio Massimo

Office by Nature / Studio Massimo

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Sustainability
Blaricum, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Studio Massimo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Riccardo de Vecchi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FritsJurgens, Bark House, Bro|Porte
  • Technical Team: Lennart Brink
  • Office Lead Architects: Max Verhoeven
  • Design Team: Studio Massimo Architecture & Nature
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Breed ID
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Physibuild
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Campus
  • Landscape Architecture: Bonnie Chopard
  • Interior Design: Studio Massimo
  • Project Management: Heritage Renewal
  • General Contractor: Van de Kolk
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Woodteq, Van Vliet Interior Builders
  • City: Blaricum
  • Country: The Netherlands
Save this picture!
Office by Nature / Studio Massimo - Exterior Photography
© Riccardo de Vecchi

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the edge of the Blaricum heathland, the Tafelberg office is conceived as a place where work takes place within the landscape rather than apart from it. The building withdraws into its surroundings, allowing nature to remain visually continuous while quietly shaping the architecture's form, materiality, and atmosphere.

Studio Massimo
Wood

Offices, Sustainability, The Netherlands

