Office by Nature / Studio Massimo

Category: Offices, Sustainability

Technical Team: Lennart Brink

Office Lead Architects: Max Verhoeven

Design Team: Studio Massimo Architecture & Nature

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Breed ID

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Physibuild

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Campus

Landscape Architecture: Bonnie Chopard

Interior Design: Studio Massimo

Project Management: Heritage Renewal

General Contractor: Van de Kolk

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Woodteq, Van Vliet Interior Builders

City: Blaricum

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Set on the edge of the Blaricum heathland, the Tafelberg office is conceived as a place where work takes place within the landscape rather than apart from it. The building withdraws into its surroundings, allowing nature to remain visually continuous while quietly shaping the architecture's form, materiality, and atmosphere.