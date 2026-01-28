ALL U RE - Menswear Store / I/O architects

+ 12

Store, Interior Design • Sofia, Bulgaria Architects: I/O architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Living Divani , Wastberg , XAL

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This high-fashion menswear store is located in the historic center of Sofia, occupying an existing 1920s building formerly used for textile sales. The display window is uncommonly recessed, transparent, and delicate, respecting the existing facade.