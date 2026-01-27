Ojo de Nila House / Studio Saxe

-
Architects: Studio Saxe
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Director: Benjamin Saxe
- Color & Interior Design: Atelier Sandra Richard
- Builder: New Age Construction
- Structural Engineering: Robin Alpízar Leiva
- Electromechanical Engineer: Dynamo
- Country: Costa Rica
Text description provided by the architects. Ojo de Nila is a home shaped by the rhythms of the landscape in Bahía Ballena. Designed for a Swiss couple seeking a deeper connection to the environment, the house invites a lifestyle centered on living outdoors in comfort without air conditioning. Set on a secluded mountain with expansive ocean views and surrounded by abundant biodiversity, the home is completely open toward the Pacific so its inhabitants remain in constant dialogue with light, air, and the forest canopy.