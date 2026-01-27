Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Ojo de Nila House / Studio Saxe

Ojo de Nila House / Studio Saxe

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Costa Rica
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Director: Benjamin Saxe
  • Color & Interior Design: Atelier Sandra Richard
  • Builder: New Age Construction
  • Structural Engineering: Robin Alpízar Leiva
  • Electromechanical Engineer: Dynamo
  • Country: Costa Rica
© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

Text description provided by the architects. Ojo de Nila is a home shaped by the rhythms of the landscape in Bahía Ballena. Designed for a Swiss couple seeking a deeper connection to the environment, the house invites a lifestyle centered on living outdoors in comfort without air conditioning. Set on a secluded mountain with expansive ocean views and surrounded by abundant biodiversity, the home is completely open toward the Pacific so its inhabitants remain in constant dialogue with light, air, and the forest canopy.

Studio Saxe
Cite: "Ojo de Nila House / Studio Saxe" 27 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038172/ojo-de-nila-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

