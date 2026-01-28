Halcyon House / Ming Architects

+ 14

Houses • Singapore Architects: Ming Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Studio Periphery

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Duravit , Polystone , Rice Fields , Sol Luminaire

Lead Architects: Tan Cher Ming

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Tan Cher Ming

Design Team: Megan Shu

General Contractor: VTECH CONSTRUCTION

Interior Design: MING DESIGNS

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: JS TAN CONSULTANTS

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. Crafted for a growing family and to host their friends, Halcyon House features a raised double-volume living room with an accompanying feature staircase and circulatory spaces overlooking it. The house remains intimately connected to nature and light, with an airy interior featuring mellow materials.