  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Singapore
  • Architects: Ming Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Periphery
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit , Polystone, Rice Fields, Sol Luminaire
  • Lead Architects: Tan Cher Ming
Text description provided by the architects. Crafted for a growing family and to host their friends, Halcyon House features a raised double-volume living room with an accompanying feature staircase and circulatory spaces overlooking it. The house remains intimately connected to nature and light, with an airy interior featuring mellow materials.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSingapore
Cite: "Halcyon House / Ming Architects" 28 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038168/halcyon-house-ming-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

