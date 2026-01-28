Halcyon House / Ming Architects

-
Architects: Ming Architects
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Studio Periphery
-
Manufacturers: Duravit , Polystone, Rice Fields, Sol Luminaire
-
Lead Architects: Tan Cher Ming
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Crafted for a growing family and to host their friends, Halcyon House features a raised double-volume living room with an accompanying feature staircase and circulatory spaces overlooking it. The house remains intimately connected to nature and light, with an airy interior featuring mellow materials.