Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. Cafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects

Cafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects

Save

Cafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects - Image 3 of 26Cafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects - Interior PhotographyCafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects - Image 5 of 26Cafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Chiang Rai, Thailand
  • Architects: BodinChapa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  254
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:shootative / Witsawarut Kekina
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ayothaya Tile and Brick
  • Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Lead Team: Bodin Mueanglue, Phitchapa Lothong
  • General Contractor: Studio Const.
  • City: Chiang Rai
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects - Image 6 of 26
© shootative / Witsawarut Kekina

Text description provided by the architects. This architectural project represents a sanctuary of tranquility, an escape from everyday chaos, which forms the fundamental intention of the project owner to establish a long-term retreat for family members. A peaceful and undisturbed environment became the essential premise in the search for a site that could respond both to family living and to the potential for a complementary business. This vision ultimately gave rise to the café and future villa nestled within a lychee orchard, conceived as a place for rest, reflection, and quiet enjoyment.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BodinChapa Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand
Cite: "Cafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects" 26 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038157/cafe-mada-in-the-little-garden-bodinchapa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags