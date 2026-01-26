Cafe. MADA in the Little Garden / BodinChapa Architects

-
Architects: BodinChapa Architects
- Area: 254 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:shootative / Witsawarut Kekina
-
Manufacturers: Ayothaya Tile and Brick
-
Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Lead Team: Bodin Mueanglue, Phitchapa Lothong
- General Contractor: Studio Const.
- City: Chiang Rai
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. This architectural project represents a sanctuary of tranquility, an escape from everyday chaos, which forms the fundamental intention of the project owner to establish a long-term retreat for family members. A peaceful and undisturbed environment became the essential premise in the search for a site that could respond both to family living and to the potential for a complementary business. This vision ultimately gave rise to the café and future villa nestled within a lychee orchard, conceived as a place for rest, reflection, and quiet enjoyment.