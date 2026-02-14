House Colinas / Atelier Data

+ 43

Category: Houses

Project Team: Filipe Rodrigues, Inês Vicente, Marta Frazão, António Pedro Faria, Filipa Neiva, Joana Matos, Rafael Gomes

Engineering: Eng. Augusto Candeias

Construction: Alexandre Salgado

City: Quarteira

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Vilamoura, Algarve, the plot benefits from geographical advantages: total sun exposure, proximity to the sea, and views over a scenic golf course. The plot, with approximately 870sqm, is part of a housing development characterized by side-by-side neighbouring plots. Therefore, the main premises of the project were established from the outset: