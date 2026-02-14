Submit a Project Advertise
House Colinas / Atelier Data

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Quarteira, Portugal
  • Architects: Atelier Data
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  430
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nuno Almendra
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Filipe Rodrigues, Inês Vicente, Marta Frazão, António Pedro Faria, Filipa Neiva, Joana Matos, Rafael Gomes
  • Engineering: Eng. Augusto Candeias
  • Construction: Alexandre Salgado
  • City: Quarteira
  • Country: Portugal
House Colinas / Atelier Data - Exterior Photography
© Nuno Almendra

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Vilamoura, Algarve, the plot benefits from geographical advantages: total sun exposure, proximity to the sea, and views over a scenic golf course. The plot, with approximately 870sqm, is part of a housing development characterized by side-by-side neighbouring plots. Therefore, the main premises of the project were established from the outset:

Atelier Data
Cite: "House Colinas / Atelier Data" [Casa Colinas / Atelier Data] 14 Feb 2026. ArchDaily.

