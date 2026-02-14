House Colinas / Atelier Data

-
Architects: Atelier Data
- Area: 430 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nuno Almendra
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Vilamoura, Algarve, the plot benefits from geographical advantages: total sun exposure, proximity to the sea, and views over a scenic golf course. The plot, with approximately 870sqm, is part of a housing development characterized by side-by-side neighbouring plots. Therefore, the main premises of the project were established from the outset: