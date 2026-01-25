Hummingbird House / Estudio Libre MX

-
Architects: Estudio Libre MX
- Area: 376 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Luis Young
-
Lead Architects: Andrés Berjón, Diego Rodriguez
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Diego Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Campos Alanís
- Technical Team: Ricardo Castro Padilla
- Landscape Architecture: Tepetl
- Interior Design: Departamento de Interiores
- Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Light and Architecture. Space
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: Aqualaris
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located to the south of Mexico City, a residential house was designed with the goal of hosting gatherings and events — providing a space for family interaction and recreation — with a swimming lane as the main axis of the project.