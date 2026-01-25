Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio Libre MX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  376
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Young
  • Lead Architects: Andrés Berjón, Diego Rodriguez
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Diego Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Campos Alanís
  • Technical Team: Ricardo Castro Padilla
  • Landscape Architecture: Tepetl
  • Interior Design: Departamento de Interiores
  • Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: Light and Architecture. Space
  • Engineering And Consulting > Other: Aqualaris
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
Hummingbird House / Estudio Libre MX - Exterior Photography
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. Located to the south of Mexico City, a residential house was designed with the goal of hosting gatherings and events — providing a space for family interaction and recreation — with a swimming lane as the main axis of the project.

Estudio Libre MX
Cite: "Hummingbird House / Estudio Libre MX" [Casa Colibrí / Estudio Libre MX] 25 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038144/hummingbird-house-estudio-libre-mx> ISSN 0719-8884

