P·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama

•
Seoul, South Korea
-
Architects: Studio Tama
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Lead Architects: Sangjun Cho
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: Jaehee Chung
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Old buildings always carry traces of time. Rather than erasing them, P·P·Bakery begins by accepting these traces as its premise. The project focuses on deciding what to add on top of what already exists—its structure, materials, and accumulated layers of use.