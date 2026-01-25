Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. P·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama

P·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama

Save

P·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingP·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama - Image 3 of 32P·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama - Image 4 of 32P·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama - Exterior Photography, BalconyP·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Adaptive Reuse
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: Studio Tama
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Sangjun Cho
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
P·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama - Image 9 of 32
Courtesy of Studio Tama

Text description provided by the architects. Old buildings always carry traces of time. Rather than erasing them, P·P·Bakery begins by accepting these traces as its premise. The project focuses on deciding what to add on top of what already exists—its structure, materials, and accumulated layers of use.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Tama
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSouth Korea
Cite: "P·P·BAKERY / Studio Tama" 25 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038133/p-star-p-star-bakery-studio-tama> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags