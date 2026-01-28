Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
  • Design Team: Myriam Aykurt, Jens Förster, Birte Oberbossel, Annette Löber, Amil Chalabi, Yvonne Dietz, Johan Jambor, Johanna Karstens, Nina Kassian
  • Project Supervision: Sven Ahrens, Amil Chalabi, Christian Fischer, Julian Holst, Serdar Iskender, Cordula Murmann, Stefanie Rimbach, Eva Scharfenberg, Julia Smid-Wehdeking
Concert Hall at Kiel Castle Renovation and Conversion / gmp Architects + bbp : architekten - Exterior Photography, Glass, Concrete
© Marcus Bredt

Text description provided by the architects. Renovation and Conversion into a Contemporary Orchestral Hall - The Concert Hall at Kiel Castle exemplifies the challenges faced by many cultural buildings of the post-war modern era, which today require functional and technical renewal while preserving their architectural identity. Between 2019 and 2025, a design team comprising gmp · Architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners and bbp: architekten developed the project as a conceptual continuation of the existing building. The aim of the design was to integrate a wide range of new requirements into an existing structure whose quality derives largely from the clarity and formal restraint of its architecture.

Cite: "Concert Hall at Kiel Castle Renovation and Conversion / gmp Architects + bbp : architekten" 28 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038120/concert-hall-at-kiel-castle-gmp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

