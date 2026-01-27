Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Noon Repose Pavilion / CLAB Architects

Noon Repose Pavilion / CLAB Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop
Huizhou, China
  Architects: CLAB Architects
  Area: 350
  Year: 2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Arch-Exist
  Lead Architect: Xu Lang
Background — The Noon Repose Pavilion is located on the bank of a rural river in Huizhou, a city in southern China, along the scenic route encircling Nankun Mountain and Luofu Mountain. Huizhou was once a place of exile for the Northern Song scholar Su Shi. During his years there, exile did not result in withdrawal from life, but rather intensified his attention to its everyday rhythms. In his writings, he identified what he called the "sixteen pleasures of life," one of which he described as "resting at noon on a simple rattan pillow." The pavilion takes its name from this phrase. It is not intended as a nostalgic reference, but as a way of anchoring contemporary experience to a different understanding of time—one that allows for pause, slackening, and repose. What is recalled here is not a historical figure, but a mode of living that remains possible in the present.

CLAB Architects
Concrete

Coffee Shop
Installations & Structures
Landscape Architecture
China

"Noon Repose Pavilion / CLAB Architects" 27 Jan 2026. ArchDaily.

午倦宫 / 合造社建筑设计事务所

