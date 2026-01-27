Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Clay Rise Home / Templeton Ford

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
West Hoathly, United Kingdom
  • Main Contractor: Andre Ford / Self Build
  • Project Manager: Andre Ford
  • Principal Designer: Templeton Ford
  • Client: Andre & Jessica Templeton Ford
  • Gross Internal Floor Area: 193 square metres
  • City: West Hoathly
  • Country: United Kingdom
Clay Rise Home / Templeton Ford - Exterior Photography, Brick, Door, Garden
© French + Tye

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture and interior design practice Templeton Ford has completed Clay Rise, a three-bedroom home in the bucolic village of West Hoathly, West Sussex. The house explores the relationship between local tradition and form through its tiered roofline and contextually driven material palette. Shortlisted for the prestigious 2025 Manser Medal, Clay Rise stands as Templeton Ford's debut project. Architect Andre Templeton Ford and stylist Jessica Templeton Ford launched the practice in 2025, following decades-long careers in leadership positions at award-winning international architecture offices and in creative direction, design, and the arts.

Templeton Ford
Materials

ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityUnited Kingdom

