Clay Rise Home / Templeton Ford

+ 28

Category: Houses, Sustainability

Main Contractor: Andre Ford / Self Build

Project Manager: Andre Ford

Principal Designer: Templeton Ford

Client: Andre & Jessica Templeton Ford

Gross Internal Floor Area: 193 square metres

City: West Hoathly

Country: United Kingdom

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture and interior design practice Templeton Ford has completed Clay Rise, a three-bedroom home in the bucolic village of West Hoathly, West Sussex. The house explores the relationship between local tradition and form through its tiered roofline and contextually driven material palette. Shortlisted for the prestigious 2025 Manser Medal, Clay Rise stands as Templeton Ford's debut project. Architect Andre Templeton Ford and stylist Jessica Templeton Ford launched the practice in 2025, following decades-long careers in leadership positions at award-winning international architecture offices and in creative direction, design, and the arts.