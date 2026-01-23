Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  New Town Hall of Scharrachbergheim / AL PEPE architects

New Town Hall of Scharrachbergheim / AL PEPE architects

© 11h45 - Florent Michel

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture, Town & City Hall
Scharrachbergheim-Irmstett, France
  • Lead Team: Aude Lecinski, Pascal Philbert
  • Design Team: AL PEPE architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Capem Ingenierie
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Solares Bauen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: C2BI
  • Landscape Architecture: Françoise Maire
  • City: Scharrachbergheim-Irmstett
  • Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
New Town Hall of Scharrachbergheim / AL PEPE architects - Image 2 of 35
© 11h45 - Florent Michel

Text description provided by the architects. The new town hall of Scharrachbergheim, a small alsatian village, seeks horizontality and transparency to integrate into this magnificent wooded site. The external regular framework of the wooden structure affirms the public dimension of the building, while ensuring a timeless aesthetic. The dark and velvety tint of the protective pine tar and the refined and elegant sizing of the wooden columns echo both the village's colombages and the site's trees. The corten steel expanded mesh cladding gives an almost woven appearance to the facade while reminding the tones of local stone (Vosges sandstone) very present in the historic village. The ensemble is contemporary but rooted, rigorous but gentle. As if it had always been there.

AL PEPE architects
WoodGlass

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureGovernmentTown & City HallFrance

Cite: "New Town Hall of Scharrachbergheim / AL PEPE architects" 23 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038104/new-town-hall-of-scharrachbergheim-al-pepe-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

