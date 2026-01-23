New Town Hall of Scharrachbergheim / AL PEPE architects

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. The new town hall of Scharrachbergheim, a small alsatian village, seeks horizontality and transparency to integrate into this magnificent wooded site. The external regular framework of the wooden structure affirms the public dimension of the building, while ensuring a timeless aesthetic. The dark and velvety tint of the protective pine tar and the refined and elegant sizing of the wooden columns echo both the village's colombages and the site's trees. The corten steel expanded mesh cladding gives an almost woven appearance to the facade while reminding the tones of local stone (Vosges sandstone) very present in the historic village. The ensemble is contemporary but rooted, rigorous but gentle. As if it had always been there.