Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Center / Mindspace

Healthcare Architecture • Bhubaneswar, India Architects: Mindspace

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Mindspace

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Century , Delianate Facade system , Featherlite Furniture , Hattich , Havells , Hindware , Jaquar , Listo Paints , MYK , Merino , Somany Tile , welspun

Lead Architects: P N Medappa

Category: Healthcare Architecture

Lead Team: Febin Frederick

Design Team: Sahana M, Shweta Chandran

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rays Consulting Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Sampathkumar Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Akash Electro consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ihD Technology Consultant Pvt Ltd

Landscape Architecture: Design Milieu

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Skanda Consultants

City: Bhubaneswar

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Bagchi Karunashraya, meaning "Abode of Compassion", is a hospice care facility located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, dedicated to providing free and quality palliative care to terminally ill cancer patients. The center stands as a compassionate response to end-of-life care—deeply rooted in the philosophy, "Where there is no cure, there is care." It is a place where architecture, nature, and human dignity converge to create a healing environment.