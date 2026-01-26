Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Center / Mindspace

•
Bhubaneswar, India
- Category: Healthcare Architecture
- Lead Team: Febin Frederick
- Design Team: Sahana M, Shweta Chandran
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rays Consulting Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Sampathkumar Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Akash Electro consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ihD Technology Consultant Pvt Ltd
- Landscape Architecture: Design Milieu
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Skanda Consultants
- City: Bhubaneswar
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Bagchi Karunashraya, meaning "Abode of Compassion", is a hospice care facility located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, dedicated to providing free and quality palliative care to terminally ill cancer patients. The center stands as a compassionate response to end-of-life care—deeply rooted in the philosophy, "Where there is no cure, there is care." It is a place where architecture, nature, and human dignity converge to create a healing environment.