  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Healthcare Architecture
Bhubaneswar, India
  • Architects: Mindspace
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mindspace
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Century, Delianate Facade system, Featherlite Furniture, Hattich, Havells, Hindware, Jaquar, Listo Paints, MYK, Merino, Somany Tile, welspun
  • Lead Architects: P N Medappa
  • Lead Team: Febin Frederick
  • Design Team: Sahana M, Shweta Chandran
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rays Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Sampathkumar Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Akash Electro consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ihD Technology Consultant Pvt Ltd
  • Landscape Architecture: Design Milieu
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Skanda Consultants
  • City: Bhubaneswar
  • Country: India
Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Center / Mindspace - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Mindspace

Text description provided by the architects. Bagchi Karunashraya, meaning "Abode of Compassion", is a hospice care facility located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, dedicated to providing free and quality palliative care to terminally ill cancer patients. The center stands as a compassionate response to end-of-life care—deeply rooted in the philosophy, "Where there is no cure, there is care." It is a place where architecture, nature, and human dignity converge to create a healing environment.

Mindspace
Cite: "Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Center / Mindspace" 26 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038101/bagchi-karunashraya-palliative-care-center-mindspace> ISSN 0719-8884

