Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Japan
  5. Kakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

Kakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

Save

Kakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects - Interior PhotographyKakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects - Interior PhotographyKakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects - Image 4 of 16Kakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects - Image 5 of 16Kakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Interior Design, Offices Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daisuke Shima
  • Lead Architects: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
  • Lead Team: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
  • Design Team: Moriyuki Ochiai, Jun Ueda, Homa Mahmodi, Theo Todd
  • General Contractor: Kakushin Group
  • Special Paint: Osamu Yamaguchi/coat
  • Plasterer: Yawata Kogyo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Endo Lighting
  • Client: Kakushin Group
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects - Interior Photography
© Daisuke Shima

A Forest Where Luminous Green Forms Resonate and Reverberate – An office and retail space for an automotive enterprise. Envisioned as a landscape of creativity, the space was conceived to embody the company's signature hue of fresh green, an image of new vitality, and to serve as a catalyst for the spontaneous exchange of ideas among those who work within it.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Kakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects" 25 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038096/kakushin-office-resonance-of-green-moriyuki-ochiai-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags