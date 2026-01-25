Kakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

+ 11

Category: Interior Design, Offices Interiors

Lead Team: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

Design Team: Moriyuki Ochiai, Jun Ueda, Homa Mahmodi, Theo Todd

General Contractor: Kakushin Group

Special Paint: Osamu Yamaguchi/coat

Plasterer: Yawata Kogyo

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Endo Lighting

Client: Kakushin Group

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

A Forest Where Luminous Green Forms Resonate and Reverberate – An office and retail space for an automotive enterprise. Envisioned as a landscape of creativity, the space was conceived to embody the company's signature hue of fresh green, an image of new vitality, and to serve as a catalyst for the spontaneous exchange of ideas among those who work within it.