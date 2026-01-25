Kakushin Office/Resonance of Green / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

•
Tokyo, Japan
-
Architects: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Daisuke Shima
-
Lead Architects: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
- Category: Interior Design, Offices Interiors
- Lead Team: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
- Design Team: Moriyuki Ochiai, Jun Ueda, Homa Mahmodi, Theo Todd
- General Contractor: Kakushin Group
- Special Paint: Osamu Yamaguchi/coat
- Plasterer: Yawata Kogyo
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Endo Lighting
- Client: Kakushin Group
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
A Forest Where Luminous Green Forms Resonate and Reverberate – An office and retail space for an automotive enterprise. Envisioned as a landscape of creativity, the space was conceived to embody the company's signature hue of fresh green, an image of new vitality, and to serve as a catalyst for the spontaneous exchange of ideas among those who work within it.