Ramenzoni House / KA2R Arquiteura

Bragança Paulista, Brazil
Architects: KA2R Arquiteura
- Area: 1400 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
Lead Architects: Rômulo Rezende, Raíssa Rezende
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Letícia Possari
- Project Team: Jonathan Coutinho, Marcos Amaral
- Landscape Architecture: Daniel Nunes
- General Construction: ACN Construtora
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MDFBIM
- City: Bragança Paulista
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Ramenzoni House was conceived as a summer residence where architecture acts as a mediator between living spaces and the landscape. The project is based on the principle that the house should not impose itself on the surroundings, but rather reveal and enhance its natural qualities through pathways, framing, and contemplation spaces.