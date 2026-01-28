Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA

+ 30

Hotels • Xilingol League, China Architects: PLAT ASIA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1634 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: LifeSmart

Category: Hotels

Lead Team: Bian Baoyang

Project Architect: Ma Xuan, Guo Lulu

Site Architect: Su Lede

Architecture & Interior Design Team: Liu Xinwei, Yang Lu, Dong Zijuan, Zhang Chaowei, Ran Haoyu, Zhang Kaijie

Landscape Design Team: Zhang Xiaozhan, Wang Xiaochun

Architecture Construction Design: Beijing Zhongtian Jianzhong Engineering Design Co., Ltd.

Steel Structure Design And Construction: Beijing Jinshengjie Membrane Structure Technology Ltd., Co.

Glass Curtain Wall And Roof Construction: TONGCHUANGHUAJIAN Group

Lighting Consultant: Beijing Wuse International Lighting

General Contractor: Inner Mongolia TianLong Construction Co., Ltd.

Clients: Inner Mongolia Da Meng Shen Zhou Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

City: Xilingol League

Country: China

Site: Ecological Restoration - The design team and clients observed that the southern area of this volcano, supporting only sparse herb species, contrasted sharply with the lush vegetation surrounding the volcanoes. Collaborating with geologists and local herders, the team investigated the cause. The site has undergone erosion for approximately 150,000 years. The volcanic cone slumped into nine hills, now covered in soft grassland, and blended into the steppe. Located southeast of the cone, the hotel site is leeward to the northwest wind, resulting in snow and sand accumulation. Harsh soil conditions make plant growth difficult. Therefore, the hotel was deliberately sited over two-meter-deep sand pits to prevent their expansion, replace them with a new ecosystem, and restore vitality. Strategies include a snow barrier wall to retain water, protect the soil, and create a better environment for planting.