Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA

Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA

Save

Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA - Image 2 of 35Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA - Image 3 of 35Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA - Exterior PhotographyVolcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA - Image 5 of 35Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Xilingol League, China
  • Architects: PLAT ASIA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1634
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  LifeSmart
  • Category: Hotels
  • Lead Team: Bian Baoyang
  • Project Architect: Ma Xuan, Guo Lulu
  • Site Architect: Su Lede
  • Architecture & Interior Design Team: Liu Xinwei, Yang Lu, Dong Zijuan, Zhang Chaowei, Ran Haoyu, Zhang Kaijie
  • Landscape Design Team: Zhang Xiaozhan, Wang Xiaochun
  • Architecture Construction Design: Beijing Zhongtian Jianzhong Engineering Design Co., Ltd.
  • Steel Structure Design And Construction: Beijing Jinshengjie Membrane Structure Technology Ltd., Co.
  • Glass Curtain Wall And Roof Construction: TONGCHUANGHUAJIAN Group
  • Lighting Consultant: Beijing Wuse International Lighting
  • General Contractor: Inner Mongolia TianLong Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Inner Mongolia Da Meng Shen Zhou Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Xilingol League
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA - Image 3 of 35
© Arch-Exist

Site: Ecological Restoration - The design team and clients observed that the southern area of this volcano, supporting only sparse herb species, contrasted sharply with the lush vegetation surrounding the volcanoes. Collaborating with geologists and local herders, the team investigated the cause. The site has undergone erosion for approximately 150,000 years. The volcanic cone slumped into nine hills, now covered in soft grassland, and blended into the steppe. Located southeast of the cone, the hotel site is leeward to the northwest wind, resulting in snow and sand accumulation. Harsh soil conditions make plant growth difficult. Therefore, the hotel was deliberately sited over two-meter-deep sand pits to prevent their expansion, replace them with a new ecosystem, and restore vitality. Strategies include a snow barrier wall to retain water, protect the soil, and create a better environment for planting.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PLAT ASIA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina
Cite: "Volcano-In Hotel of Arrivals / PLAT ASIA" 28 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038080/volcano-in-hotel-of-arrivals-plat-asia> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

火山里·到达者酒店 / PLAT ASIA

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags