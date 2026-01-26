Volcano-In Visitor Center / PLAT ASIA

-
Architects: PLAT ASIA
- Area: 3532 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Arch-Exist
Manufacturers: LifeSmart
- Category: Tourism
- Principal Architect: Bian Baoyang
- Project Architect: Liu Xinwei, Yang Lu
- Site Architect: Su Lede
- Design Team: Nandin, Guo Lulu, Dong Zijuan, Ma Xuan, Chu Jianwei, Yan Xinran
- Landscape Design Team: Zhang Xiaozhan, Wang Xiaochun
- Architecture Construction Drawing Designer: HUACHENGBOYUAN Engineering Technology Group
- Steel Structure Design And Construction: Beijing Jinshengjie Membrane Structure Technology Ltd., Co.
- Glass Curtain Wall And Roof Construction: TONGCHUANGHUAJIAN Group
- Lighting Consultant: Beijing Wuse International Lighting
- General Contractor: Inner Mongolia TianLong Construction Co., Ltd.
- Clients: Inner Mongolia Da Meng Shen Zhou Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
- City: Xilingol League
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within a C-shaped extinct volcano that erupted approximately 150,000 years ago during the Pleistocene Epoch of the Quaternary Period. It is one of 108 volcanoes in the Baiyinkulun Steppe & Volcano Area, situated about 380 kilometers north of Tian'anmen Square along the longitude line of E 116°23′28″ at latitude N 43°18′37″. Volcano-In lies on the southern edge of the Xilingol Steppe, with the Otindag Sandy Land to the south, Dali Lake to the east, the Yanshan Mountains and the Greater Khingan Range farther to the east, and the Baiyinkulun Relict Gull Nature Reserve to the west. The area is rich in natural resources and features a wild landscape comprising mountains, volcanoes, wetlands, forests, fields, lakes, steppes, sandy lands, and snowfields, which together foster flourishing biodiversity and cultural contexts.