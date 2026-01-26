Volcano-In Visitor Center / PLAT ASIA

+ 34

Tourism • Xilingol League, China Architects: PLAT ASIA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3532 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: LifeSmart

Category: Tourism

Principal Architect: Bian Baoyang

Project Architect: Liu Xinwei, Yang Lu

Site Architect: Su Lede

Design Team: Nandin, Guo Lulu, Dong Zijuan, Ma Xuan, Chu Jianwei, Yan Xinran

Landscape Design Team: Zhang Xiaozhan, Wang Xiaochun

Architecture Construction Drawing Designer: HUACHENGBOYUAN Engineering Technology Group

Steel Structure Design And Construction: Beijing Jinshengjie Membrane Structure Technology Ltd., Co.

Glass Curtain Wall And Roof Construction: TONGCHUANGHUAJIAN Group

Lighting Consultant: Beijing Wuse International Lighting

General Contractor: Inner Mongolia TianLong Construction Co., Ltd.

Clients: Inner Mongolia Da Meng Shen Zhou Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

City: Xilingol League

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within a C-shaped extinct volcano that erupted approximately 150,000 years ago during the Pleistocene Epoch of the Quaternary Period. It is one of 108 volcanoes in the Baiyinkulun Steppe & Volcano Area, situated about 380 kilometers north of Tian'anmen Square along the longitude line of E 116°23′28″ at latitude N 43°18′37″. Volcano-In lies on the southern edge of the Xilingol Steppe, with the Otindag Sandy Land to the south, Dali Lake to the east, the Yanshan Mountains and the Greater Khingan Range farther to the east, and the Baiyinkulun Relict Gull Nature Reserve to the west. The area is rich in natural resources and features a wild landscape comprising mountains, volcanoes, wetlands, forests, fields, lakes, steppes, sandy lands, and snowfields, which together foster flourishing biodiversity and cultural contexts.