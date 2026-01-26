Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Volcano-In Visitor Center / PLAT ASIA

Volcano-In Visitor Center / PLAT ASIA

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Tourism
Xilingol League, China
  • Architects: PLAT ASIA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3532
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  LifeSmart
  • Category: Tourism
  • Principal Architect: Bian Baoyang
  • Project Architect: Liu Xinwei, Yang Lu
  • Site Architect: Su Lede
  • Design Team: Nandin, Guo Lulu, Dong Zijuan, Ma Xuan, Chu Jianwei, Yan Xinran
  • Landscape Design Team: Zhang Xiaozhan, Wang Xiaochun
  • Architecture Construction Drawing Designer: HUACHENGBOYUAN Engineering Technology Group
  • Steel Structure Design And Construction: Beijing Jinshengjie Membrane Structure Technology Ltd., Co.
  • Glass Curtain Wall And Roof Construction: TONGCHUANGHUAJIAN Group
  • Lighting Consultant: Beijing Wuse International Lighting
  • General Contractor: Inner Mongolia TianLong Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Inner Mongolia Da Meng Shen Zhou Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Xilingol League
  • Country: China
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within a C-shaped extinct volcano that erupted approximately 150,000 years ago during the Pleistocene Epoch of the Quaternary Period. It is one of 108 volcanoes in the Baiyinkulun Steppe & Volcano Area, situated about 380 kilometers north of Tian'anmen Square along the longitude line of E 116°23′28″ at latitude N 43°18′37″. Volcano-In lies on the southern edge of the Xilingol Steppe, with the Otindag Sandy Land to the south, Dali Lake to the east, the Yanshan Mountains and the Greater Khingan Range farther to the east, and the Baiyinkulun Relict Gull Nature Reserve to the west. The area is rich in natural resources and features a wild landscape comprising mountains, volcanoes, wetlands, forests, fields, lakes, steppes, sandy lands, and snowfields, which together foster flourishing biodiversity and cultural contexts.

PLAT ASIA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismChina
