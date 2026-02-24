Submit a Project Advertise
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. China
Renovation of the Old Riverside House / Ref Architects + 0.5m Studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center, Adaptive Reuse, Coffee Shop Interiors
Lishui, China
  • Architects: 0.5m Studio, Ref Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:AOGVISION
  • Lead Architects: Hu Wenyuan, Fang Yao, Tang Junru, Wang Jiao’er
Renovation of the Old Riverside House / Ref Architects + 0.5m Studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© AOGVISION

Project Background and Site Understanding — The site is located on an elevated riverside plot along the Wuxi River in Wangcunkou Town, Suichang County, Zhejiang Province, descending toward a natural stone riverbank. Historically, it served as an important water transportation dock during the Ming and Qing dynasties and later became an active area of revolutionary history. With the shift of time, the site has remained abandoned for many years. Although the village is structured along the river, most of the riverbank is occupied by residential buildings, leaving little public access to the water. The renovated house sits between a small plaza and the riverbank, and its enclosed condition had long blocked villagers' approach to the water. The design goal therefore emerged clearly: to transform "separation" into "connection" by renewing the old house and releasing an openly accessible waterfront public space for the community.

Project gallery

Ref Architects
0.5m Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina

Cite: "Renovation of the Old Riverside House / Ref Architects + 0.5m Studio" 24 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038055/renovation-of-the-old-riverside-house-ref-architects-plus-m-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

江边的老屋更新 / 参照建筑+离宅半米

