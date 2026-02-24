Renovation of the Old Riverside House / Ref Architects + 0.5m Studio

+ 31

Category: Community Center, Adaptive Reuse, Coffee Shop Interiors

Design Team: Hu Wenyuan, Fang Yao, Tang Junru, Wang Jiao’er

Clients: Wangcunkou Town Government of Suichang County, Backland Culture

City: Lishui

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Project Background and Site Understanding — The site is located on an elevated riverside plot along the Wuxi River in Wangcunkou Town, Suichang County, Zhejiang Province, descending toward a natural stone riverbank. Historically, it served as an important water transportation dock during the Ming and Qing dynasties and later became an active area of revolutionary history. With the shift of time, the site has remained abandoned for many years. Although the village is structured along the river, most of the riverbank is occupied by residential buildings, leaving little public access to the water. The renovated house sits between a small plaza and the riverbank, and its enclosed condition had long blocked villagers' approach to the water. The design goal therefore emerged clearly: to transform "separation" into "connection" by renewing the old house and releasing an openly accessible waterfront public space for the community.