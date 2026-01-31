Anthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects

•
Fayetteville, United States
-
Architects: Grafton Architects
- Area: 3900 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tim Hursley
-
Manufacturers: Lutron, Bruck Lighting, DesignPlan, Modus Studio, QTL Lighting, TM, XICO Lighting, Zumtobel
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Design Team: Grafton Architects
- City: Fayetteville
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. A totemic presence in the landscape, the new Anthony Timberlands Center has opened in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Part of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, the center is conceived as a model for mass timber and wood product construction. It was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Grafton Architects, executed by local studio Modus, and illuminated by New York-based TM Light.