Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Anthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects

Anthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects

Save

Anthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects - Exterior PhotographyAnthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects - Image 3 of 20Anthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects - Interior PhotographyAnthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects - Image 5 of 20Anthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Fayetteville, United States
  • Architects: Grafton Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tim Hursley
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lutron, Bruck Lighting, DesignPlan, Modus Studio, QTL Lighting, TM, XICO Lighting, Zumtobel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Anthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tim Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. A totemic presence in the landscape, the new Anthony Timberlands Center has opened in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Part of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, the center is conceived as a model for mass timber and wood product construction. It was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Grafton Architects, executed by local studio Modus, and illuminated by New York-based TM Light.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Grafton Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Anthony Timberland Center / Grafton Architects" 31 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038053/anthony-timberland-center-grafton-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags