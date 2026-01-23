Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales

House 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales

Save

House 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, BeamHouse 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales - Interior PhotographyHouse 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales - Interior Photography, Living Room, Concrete, ChairHouse 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales - Image 5 of 25House 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Tehuastepec, Mexico
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect: Fernanda Canales
  • Team: Aarón Jassiel, Alberto García Valladares, Ángela Vizcarra
  • Interior Decoration: Camilla Pallares
  • Structural Engineer: Gerson Huerta – Grupo Sai
  • Sanitary And Electrical Installations: Carlos Medina – Grupo MEB
  • Carpentry: Óscar Nieto 
  • Lighting: Lucas Salas
  • General Contractor: Felipe Nieto
  • City: Tehuastepec
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Degrees is a geometric and optical device, doubling the 360-degree track of normal vision. The design originates from a central patio and from the ways in which the inner and outer worlds might interact with one another. Conceived as a solar clock that registers the passing of time, this off-the-grid house is many houses in one: during the day it frames a mountain and a volcano, opening up toward the varied views along the external perimeter of the circle; at night, it turns inward around a circular courtyard.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fernanda Canales
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "House 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales" 23 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038051/house-720-degrees-fernanda-canales> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags