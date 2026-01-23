House 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales

-
Architects: Fernanda Canales
- Area: 1115 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Rafael Gamo, Camila Cossio
- Category: Houses
- Team: Aarón Jassiel, Alberto García Valladares, Ángela Vizcarra
- Interior Decoration: Camilla Pallares
- Structural Engineer: Gerson Huerta – Grupo Sai
- Sanitary And Electrical Installations: Carlos Medina – Grupo MEB
- Carpentry: Óscar Nieto
- Lighting: Lucas Salas
- General Contractor: Felipe Nieto
- City: Tehuastepec
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Degrees is a geometric and optical device, doubling the 360-degree track of normal vision. The design originates from a central patio and from the ways in which the inner and outer worlds might interact with one another. Conceived as a solar clock that registers the passing of time, this off-the-grid house is many houses in one: during the day it frames a mountain and a volcano, opening up toward the varied views along the external perimeter of the circle; at night, it turns inward around a circular courtyard.