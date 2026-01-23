House 720 Degrees / Fernanda Canales

+ 20

Category: Houses

Architect: Fernanda Canales

Team: Aarón Jassiel, Alberto García Valladares, Ángela Vizcarra

Interior Decoration: Camilla Pallares

Structural Engineer: Gerson Huerta – Grupo Sai

Sanitary And Electrical Installations: Carlos Medina – Grupo MEB

Carpentry: Óscar Nieto

Lighting: Lucas Salas

General Contractor: Felipe Nieto

City: Tehuastepec

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Degrees is a geometric and optical device, doubling the 360-degree track of normal vision. The design originates from a central patio and from the ways in which the inner and outer worlds might interact with one another. Conceived as a solar clock that registers the passing of time, this off-the-grid house is many houses in one: during the day it frames a mountain and a volcano, opening up toward the varied views along the external perimeter of the circle; at night, it turns inward around a circular courtyard.