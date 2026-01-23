Studio In Gushichan / Studio Cochi Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Studio Cochi Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This building is the new construction for our architectural office and woodworking shop. Why did we, an architectural firm, start a woodworking shop? In Okinawa, it has become common for many buildings to use reinforced concrete (RC) frames with aluminum sashes for commercial buildings. However, for many of our buildings, we have designed and installed wooden sashes for openings—elements people directly touch in daily life and which greatly affect the quality of the space—rather than bland aluminum sashes.