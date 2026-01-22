SYMBOLPLUS Office / SYMBOLPLUS INC.

•
Tokyo, Japan
-
Architects: SYMBOLPLUS INC.
- Area: 76 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi
- Category: Offices Interiors
- Design Team: Satoshi Nobekawa, Sho Watanabe
- Construction: SET UP CO.,LTD.
- Lighting Planner: Filaments Inc.
- Ff&E Constructor: mirai sousaku-jo co.,ltd.
- Plasterer: SAKAN TKURA | Tatsuya Tokura
- Japanese Wallpaper Supplier: Wajue Inc.
- Glass Supplier: Chunichi Stained Art Co.,Ltd.
- Stone Supplier: Matsushita Sangyo Co.,Ltd.
- Wood Supplier: Yasuta Veneered Surfaces&Design
- Carpet Supplier: Sangetsu Corporation
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
SYMBOLPLUS Office is located in a timber building owned by architect Akio Hayashi, whose long-standing advocacy for natural materials became the starting point of the renovation. The brief was clear: avoid synthetic materials and work with what already existed. Rather than pursuing visual impact, the project focuses on continuity―between architecture, material, and time.