  SYMBOLPLUS Office / SYMBOLPLUS INC.

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Tokyo, Japan
  • Design Team: Satoshi Nobekawa, Sho Watanabe
  • Construction: SET UP CO.,LTD.
  • Lighting Planner: Filaments Inc.
  • Ff&E Constructor: mirai sousaku-jo co.,ltd.
  • Plasterer: SAKAN TKURA | Tatsuya Tokura
  • Japanese Wallpaper Supplier: Wajue Inc.
  • Glass Supplier: Chunichi Stained Art Co.,Ltd.
  • Stone Supplier: Matsushita Sangyo Co.,Ltd.
  • Wood Supplier: Yasuta Veneered Surfaces&Design
  • Carpet Supplier: Sangetsu Corporation
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
© Keishin Horikoshi
© Keishin Horikoshi

SYMBOLPLUS Office is located in a timber building owned by architect Akio Hayashi, whose long-standing advocacy for natural materials became the starting point of the renovation. The brief was clear: avoid synthetic materials and work with what already existed. Rather than pursuing visual impact, the project focuses on continuity―between architecture, material, and time.

SYMBOLPLUS INC.
Wood

