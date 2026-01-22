SYMBOLPLUS Office / SYMBOLPLUS INC.

+ 24

Category: Offices Interiors

Design Team: Satoshi Nobekawa, Sho Watanabe

Construction: SET UP CO.,LTD.

Lighting Planner: Filaments Inc.

Ff&E Constructor: mirai sousaku-jo co.,ltd.

Plasterer: SAKAN TKURA | Tatsuya Tokura

Japanese Wallpaper Supplier: Wajue Inc.

Glass Supplier: Chunichi Stained Art Co.,Ltd.

Stone Supplier: Matsushita Sangyo Co.,Ltd.

Wood Supplier: Yasuta Veneered Surfaces&Design

Carpet Supplier: Sangetsu Corporation

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

SYMBOLPLUS Office is located in a timber building owned by architect Akio Hayashi, whose long-standing advocacy for natural materials became the starting point of the renovation. The brief was clear: avoid synthetic materials and work with what already existed. Rather than pursuing visual impact, the project focuses on continuity―between architecture, material, and time.